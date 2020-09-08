Leak suggests Vivo smartwatch will have round dial

It is a trend for most Chinese smartphone companies to have their own brand of smartwatches. And Vivo, it seems, is the latest one to join the race.

After Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, Vivo is said to be working on its smartwatch that is rumoured to release in two months times. And, by the way, it is said to sport a round dial.

In February this year, Vivo registered the trademark for its watch in the European Trademark Office (EUIPO).

In April, the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office published a dynamic display pic of what is deemed as Vivo’s smart watch.

Further, in May, Twitter user @_the_tech_guy scooped up what is believed to be the design of the smart watch.

The watch has already received the approval from Bluetooth SIG and 3C (the model number as per the filing is WA2056).

Possible specs of Vivo smartwatch

News reports, quoting well-known leakster on Weibo, @DigitalChatStation, said the watch has two versions --- 42mm and 46mm with a leather strap.

The battery life is expected to be around 18 days, which is pretty impressive. The Vivo Watch is said to have four colour options. And is likely to be priced around $150. This will be around Rs 11,000 in India, but it is most likely it will retail (as and when is release in this market) at a lesser price considering price sensitivity of the Indian customers.

The men's watch, which is likely to be the 46mm variant, reportedly comes with a color OLED display and supports all the usual features like heart rate, oximetry and NFC.

The device will have support for audio playback and Bluetooth 5.0.

The general belief, as per renders, is that the upcoming watch is closer to, in terms of looks and functionality, Samsung or LG smartwatch.

A watch that is not a clone of Apple watch (in looks) is, anyway, welcome.

The news report also said that Vivo will be releasing a mid-range 5G phone in the near future, while the flagship model could arrive by the end of the year.

Via: Gizchina