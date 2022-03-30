Vivo X80 series might launch in China by April end

Audio player loading…

Vivo is all set to roll out its first foldable smartphone, Vivo X Fold, on April 11 in China. The brand will also debut Vivo X Note and the Vivo Pad tablet alongside its foldable device.

Now, rumours suggest that another flagship series by Vivo, the X80 series, could make its way to China in April itself. This, though, contradicts the previous report that the X80 lineup is getting slightly delayed.

The Vivo X80 series will consist of two new smartphones including Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. The series will succeed the Vivo X70 series that launched in India last year.

Now, a report by MySmartPrice said that the X80 series will not have a Pro Plus variant as seen in the previous lineups. It is being reported that the Vivo X80 Pro Plus will get replaced this year by Vivo X Note.

(Image credit: Vivo)

While we do not havea concrete proof, this new theory does have some weightage thouh. Vivo has already cancellled the Nex lineup leaving the Vivo X Note a standalone device.

Also, in terms of specifications, both the X80 Pro Plus and the X Note would have almost similar specifications. This would have left Vivo in a precarious situation as the company is not known for multiple flagship lineups and rather focuses on various mid-range devices.

What should we look for?

Just a few days ago, it was revealed by tipster Bald Panda that Vivo X80 Pro would sport a Sont IMX886 sensor. The new Sony sensor has an RGBW arrangement and measures around 1/1.56-inch. As of now, there are no details regarding the megapixel. Nonetheless, we can expect it to be around 50MP.

Leaks in the past regarding the device have already revealed that it can come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone will most probably run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor along with 12GB RAM in the high-end variant. It could be powered by a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Apart from that, the Vivo X80 could debut with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may draw power from a 4500mAh battery supported with 80W fast charging.

As of now, we cannot say anything about the India launch of the Vivo X80 series. However, it can be said that the series will make its India debut somewhere at the beginning of the second half of 2022.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram