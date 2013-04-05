New video goes under the hood of Google Glass

In its bid to make sure we're all up to date with the state of the Google Glass project, the company has posted a video of its presentation from the South by Southwest Interactive conference last month.

Yes, Google isn't keeping secrets here, and the new video gives us a nice look into the Mirror API interface that developers will use - and already are using - to get their apps onto Glass.

The 50-minute presentation, made by Google's senior developer advocate Timothy Jordan, goes into how Google will use Timeline Cards, which are pages of condensed information that will be received and displayed on the device.

No more nonsense

"It feels like technology is getting in the way more than it needs to," said Jordan during the speech.

"And that's what we are addressing with Project Glass. It's so that you can still have access to the technology that you love but it doesn't take you out of the moment."

The video is a nice look into the inner workings of the device, perfect for those of you who are determined to squeeze out every last drop of Google Glass goodness.