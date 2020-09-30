The best budget gaming headsets are just as capable of producing excellent gaming audio for much less, although many audio snobs may disagree. They might not come with all the fancy trappings that pricier rivals may use to justify those exorbitant price tags, but they deliver where it matters – bringing you sound quality to give you that gaming edge you need.

Whether it’s having virtual surround sound for immersion, accurate spatial audio so you can hear where your enemies are, or sound profiles for different genres, the best budget gaming headsets prove that you don’t need to empty your wallet for great sound. They’re just as comfortable on your head for long hours even without the premium materials, too.

Even if you can afford something costly, you might consider one of the best budget gaming headsets on this list. Who knows? You might like one of them, and end up saving some money for another gaming accessory.

(Image credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair HS50 The best budget gaming headset Interface: 3.5mm | Features: 50mm neodymium speaker drivers, multi-platform compatibility | Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile devices No price information Check Amazon 694 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Strong stereo sound Comfortable and sturdy Lacks surround sound

As far as excellent gaming headsets go, the Corsair HS50 Pro is incredibly minimalist – as in, there’s not a lot of bells and whistles here. However, what it lacks in features, it makes up for in performance and comfort in a big way. Thanks to its 3.5mm analog connection, the sound quality is not only appealing to audio purists but also superb overall even if it’s just in stereo.

That construction is surprisingly premium as well, sturdy, nice to the touch, and comfortable to wear for hours upon hours of gaming. Finally, it offers multi-platform compatibility so you can simply use the same headphones for PC, PS4 , or even Nintendo Switch gaming, saving you even more money. If you want a pair of gaming headphones that are reliable, durable, and versatile, you’ve got an ace in this.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Pro

(Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair Void Pro RGB Best budget gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound Interface: 2.4GHz wireless audio or USB | Features: Up to 40 ft and up to 16 hours of battery life (wireless), 50mm neodymium speaker drivers, Dolby 7.1 surround, RGB lighting | Platform: PC ₹12,999 View at Amazon ₹31,465 View at Amazon 758 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Great sound quality Recording quality is good Mic sometimes doesn't turn on automatically

Whether wired or wireless, the Corsair Void Pro RGB is an excellent budget gaming headset if you’re looking for something with surround sound. It’s virtual surround sound, of course, but it’s impressive nonetheless, ideal for making your games sound more immersive or knowing where your enemies are for accurate and fast shooting. Naturally, the sound quality is just as good, albeit decidedly game-orientated.

The wired is cheaper than the wireless, but both are less than $100/£100 and an even better value considering it also boasts various EQ profiles, RGB lighting, and a high-quality mic – on top of that 7.1 surround sound.

Read the full review: Corsair Void Pro RGB

(Image credit: Astro)

3. Astro A10 Best no-frills gaming headset Interface: 3.5mm | Features: Flip to Mute Mic, polycarbonite steel headband, uni-directional microphone | Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, MAC, and PC ₹12,700 View at Amazon 878 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Strong sound for the price Comfortable, durable build No surround sound

If frills and thrills hardly excite you, and having solid sound and comfort take precedence over anything else, then the Astro A10 wired gaming headset might just be the best budget gaming headset for you. There are no special features here, save perhaps that flip-to-mute mic functionality, which – as the name suggests – mutes when you put it back up, out of the way.

Other than that, it doesn’t really have any other tricks up its sleeves. Still, that sound quality is a major selling point, even if it doesn’t offer surround sound, and that excellent build and polycarbonate headband prioritize your comfort when gaming. Those two reasons are definitely more than enough to make this one among the best value gaming headsets right now.

Read the full review: Astro A10

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 may neither be made of premium materials, nor have dazzling design elements. But, for a pair of gaming headphones that’s less than $50/£50, it certainly delivers in stellar (stereo) performance, complete with clear booming and popping sounds during battle scenes. Despite the lack of surround sound, it also does a decent job of producing a sense of space, giving you plenty for much less.

With it being a 3.5mm unit, it also boasts multi-platform compatibility that isn’t always on hand in pricier headsets. And, even if it’s not exactly the best-looking or more premium made out there, the red or green trimmings give it a bit of gaming style, while the plastic build feels solid. Not too shabby for the cheapest gaming headset on this list.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Recon 70

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

5. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Most versatile budget gaming headset Interface: 3.5mm or Bluetooth | Features: Up to 28 hours of battery life (wireless), AirWeave ear cushions, Ski Goggle Suspension Band, ClearCast Mic | Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, VR, mobile devices No price information Check Amazon Clear microphone pickup Long-lasting battery even with Bluetooth Some build and comfort issues

Much like the Corsair Void Pro RGB, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 offers both wired and wireless options, with the wireless option using a Bluetooth connection so you can connect it to other devices. Its versatility doesn’t end there – this Swiss Army knife of gaming headsets has a staggeringly long battery life of 28 hours and a design that’s not at all gaming-centric so you can also use it for non-gaming situations.

In SteelSeries fashion, the audio is great and that mic is crystal clear. As for comfort, we love the AirWeave ear cushions that will keep your ears cool, dry and pain-free, as well as the Ski Goggle suspension band to minimize pressure points on your head. If you’re looking for the most versatile gaming headset in the budget range, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a sure win.