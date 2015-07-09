Google finally has a fix for Chromecast's biggest problem

The Google Chromecast was almost perfect when it launched in 2014.

It offered a low-cost, lightweight option to mirror exactly what you see on your handheld or tablet to the big screen. But if you didn't have a consistent Wi-Fi signal in your living room, you could pretty much kiss any chance of having a flawless stream goodbye.

Capitalizing on the one flaw plaguing its pint-sized streaming stick, Google has finally released an ethernet adapter that will replace the power cord that ships with the basic Chromecast.

The ethernet adapter costs $15 and offers a single 10/100 ethernet port on its backside. It's currently only available in the US and, as of when this article was written, is completely sold out on the Google Store. (If you're in the UK or Australia, don't worry. We've reached out to Google for additional details on international pricing and availability.)

Google has sold more than 10 million Chromecast units since launch worldwide and continues to be one of the highest selling streaming devices on the planet.