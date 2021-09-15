Switch won’t get a price cut in the United States, Nintendo confirms

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch will not get a price cut in the US, even though European owners will benefit from a slight discount soon.

Nintendo recently revealed that the price of the Switch in the UK was set to drop to £259.99 from £279.99 and to €269.99 from €329.99 in Europe, which has now gone live. However, in a statement to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, Nintendo said there are “no plans” for a similar price drop in the US.

Totilo said on Twitter: “Nintendo tells me yesterday's Switch price drop was just for Europe (and the UK):

‘The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.’”

It means that the console’s retail price of $299 in the US will remain in place for the time being, which may be disappointing for those who were hoping to see a price drop before the Nintendo Switch OLED is released on October 8, 2021.

The Switch OLED is set to cost $349.99 / £309.99 / AU$539, which means the original Switch is now significantly cheaper in Europe than Nintendo’s new model. In the US, though, it’s only $50 cheaper.

Analysis: unlikely to harm Switch sales

Truth be told, Nintendo doesn’t need to drop the price of the Switch in the US, even though it would obviously be welcomed by consumers. The NPD Group revealed that Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in August, and it remains the best-selling console of 2021.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is less than a month away, too, which will appeal to new and existing Switch owners who may want to experience the console’s new vibrant display and quality of life improvements such as the better kickstand and enhanced audio.

Crucially, it’s the games that will continue to drive Nintendo Switch sales, and Nintendo has a strong lineup of titles on the way. From Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends Arceus, and Breath of the Wild 2, there’s plenty to look forward to on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

The Switch has also received a highly-requested new feature in the form of Bluetooth wireless headphone support. While it isn’t perfect, being able to connect your favorite pair of Bluetooth headphones to Switch is something we’ve been desperate to see for a number of years, so we’re glad it’s finally happened.