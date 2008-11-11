More 500GB hard drives launched for laptops

Both Fujitsu and Hitachi today announced the arrival of their 500GB laptop hard drives today.

It's Fujitsu's marketing company that is celebrating, however, by getting the title of 'world's first'.

Fujitsu's offering is a 2.5-inch drive that's 9.5mm thick and runs at 5,400 RPM. The world's first is not the size of the disk, but that it has 256-bit AES encryption.

Eco-friendly

Hitachi's hard drive has similar specs: it too is 2.5 inches and 9.5mm thick. Unfortunately, the company can only manage 128-bit encryption.

It is a little bit more ecologically friendly, however, with an output power of just 1.4 watts.

Fujitsu's MJA2 series laptop is out in the US early next year, while Hitachi's 5K500.B is out in December, with its eco-friendly brethren the E5K500.B out next March.