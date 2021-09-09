The force is strong with this Star Wars KOTOR Remake teaser trailer

Sony and developer Aspyr announced a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) Remaster that is coming to PS5 during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event.

The trailer, seen below, has the voice of Bastilla Shan who was one of the recruitable characters in the Bioware epic and shows off the key characters, Darth Revan.

The game looks like it's being remade by Aspyr, a company most well-known for Star Wars games like Star Wars: Episode I - Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy and Star Wars: Republic Commando, in conjunction with LucasFilm Games. The latter reformed from the ashes of LucasArts after its acquisition by Disney.

Unfortunately, no release date was provided in the trailer – which likely means we'll be waiting awhile before the game arrives on our brand-new gaming hardware – but considering how long gamers have waited for this news, waiting a few months for more official news probably won't ruin the announcement.

Analysis: What's all the fuss about?

The reason gamers are getting excited about a Star Wars KOTOR Remake is the storied place the original game had on Xbox. It was one of Bioware's biggest console RPGs from that era, and the sequel to KOTOR helped launch developer Obsidian Games, the studio that went on to make Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds and more.

The games were not only rock-solid RPGs for the era but their connection to Star Wars lore felt incredibly tightknit and well-woven – making them perfect for both gamers and Star Wars fans.

Fans have asked EA and Bioware for a Remake for ages, and it's nice to see that it's proceeding with help from Aspyr, Sony and LucasFilm Games.