Samsung launches ‘Back to School’ campaign in India for Galaxy Tabs

Samsung India has announced a ‘Back to School’ campaign that offers discounts on Galaxy tablets to school and college going students.

The offers are applicable on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

“With ‘Back to School’ campaign, we aim to contribute to the education of students and educators seeking affordable e-learning tools that help them embrace smart learning. Galaxy tablets offer powerful features enabling seamless engagement between students and educators,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Director, Tablets Business, Samsung India in a media statement.

The details of 'Back to School' offer

Through ‘Back to School’ campaign, students and educators can avail additional discount of up to 10% on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 purchased via Samsung Student Advantage on Samsung.com.

To avail the offer, students and educators should use their official school or college email address to login to Samsung Student Advantage or validate their credentials via Samsung’s official student ID validation partner, Student Identify.

Those purchasing Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 will also be eligible for Rs 10,000 discount on the keyboard cover. The effective price of keyboard cover will be Rs 7999 and Rs 5999 for Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 respectively with the bundled offer.

HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail cashback offer of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy Tab S7+ and Rs 9000 on Galaxy Tab S7.

Further, on purchase of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, customers will get Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of Rs 1999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cashback of Rs 3000.

Those buying Galaxy Tab A7 can get the Book Cover at a discounted price of Rs 999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users will get an additional cashback of Rs 2000.

Consumers can also avail special offers on Galaxy Tablets during Samsung Brand Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart. 'Samsung Brand Days' is being held on Amazon till April 13, and will be held on Flipkart from April 19-21, 2021.

The company also announced a new Galaxy Tab A7 variant with 64GB storage and a 7040mAh battery.