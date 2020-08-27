Samsung Galaxy M31s goes on sale today

Samsung’s latest M series device, the Galaxy M31s will go on sale in India today. The device was sold out during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 and is now back on stock on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 8+128GB is priced at Rs 21,499. It is available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy M31s on Amazon.in

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The M31s brings a refined design with a gradient finish on the glasstic back and a big display on the front. It is the first time an Inifnity-O Super AMOLE display is seen on a budget Samsung device. It’s a 6.5-inch panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ compliance and a peak brightness of 210 nites. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button on the right. The entire package is about 9.3mm thick.

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy M31s continues to be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. It’s an ageing platform built on the 10nm process with eight cores. That is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As always, the battery size is the highlight of the device. This time, we’re looking at a 6,000mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C. To take its utility to the next level, a Type-C to Type-C cable will be included in the box to reverse charge other smartphones. As for software, it will run on One UI 2.1.

Samsung is calling the Galaxy M31s’s camera as “India’s leading 64MP Intelli-cam” stack. It starts with a Sony IMX682 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP depth sensor for portraits and a 5MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera. Single Take, a feature introduced on the flagship S20 series also makes the cut. When enabled, it lets users click in multiple photo and video modes at the same time.

