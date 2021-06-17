Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 2 might have quietly been discontinued

Eager for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3? We might have gotten another sign that its launch is right around the corner – because you can’t buy its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, from Samsung’s online store.

The online Galaxy Fold 2 listing now just redirects to a mostly-blank page that says “The Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com, however please take a look at additional options in the Galaxy family.” And as pointed out by Android Police , which first noticed the listing’s disappearance, this means there isn’t a Fold option available to buy on Samsung’s website right now.

What’s more, some US carrier listings for the Galaxy Fold 2 have also seemingly come down – by Android Police’s estimates, sometime in the last 24 hours, as the Wayback Machine confirms. T-Mobile’s Galaxy Fold 2 listing is down, while Verizon’s listing is available for in-store pickup only. Only AT&T’s listing seems to be buyable online.

For now, you may only be able to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from AT&T or online retailers.

So when can we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was entering production already, putting it on track for an August release. While the report suggested only components were being produced, not whole phones, it still suggests the phones are being assembled.

Other leaks point to an August release date – and while others suggest it could come out as early as July , we’d consider August the more likely date for a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 launch. It fits Samsung’s typical release window for late-year phone releases given that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launched in 2020. Though if we’re going by predecessors, we could expect a September launch, as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was released in September 2020.