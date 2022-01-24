Samsung Galaxy A52s gets a price cut ahead of Galaxy A53 launch

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has received a permanent price cut of Rs 5000. The phone was launched back in September and offers an iterative update over the Galaxy A52 – launched earlier last year.

The Galaxy A52s was introduced at a price of Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 37,499. The retail prices of both these variants have been slashed and can be bought at Rs. 30,499 and Rs. 32,499 from offline and online stores respectively.

The phone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, and there's 6GB of RAM onboard. You also get 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a memory card. This new chipset offered the much-needed upgrade to the slightly under-whelming Galaxy A52.

Though Samsung did not make any changes to the display and the camera setup the Galaxy A52s has the same 6.5-inch, 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a quad-lens 64MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth module.

Making way for the Galaxy A53 5G

Like it often happens, smartphone makers reduce the price of a phone when a successor is slated to arrive. We’ve been hearing about the Galaxy A53 5G for some time now and it is about time that the company replaces the Galaxy A52 with the Galaxy A53.

The upcoming phone is expected to come equipped with either MediaTek 900 or Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset. Samsung is expected to ship the phone with a flat AMOLED panel and might retain the 120 Hz of refresh rate that we saw in its predecessors.

In terms of other changes, the phone might retain the 64MP camera setup but might do away with the 3.5mm headphone jack – which is one of the most demanded features in mid-range premium phones .

Though there is no official confirmation, however, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Looking at the price drop we suspect that the phone might launch slightly earlier than its schedule.

