Samsung Galaxy A53 5G design, specs leaked - not much of an upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has been tipped to launch as a mid-range smartphone and information gleaned from TENAA and 3C listings indicate that the device could be a worthy successor to the Galaxy A52 5G that arrived in May 2021. However, it might not be a vast improvement over the current version.

The TENAA listing of Galaxy A53 has revealed some of the device's key specifications along with renders. These indicated that the handset will have a punch hole cut out at the top middle to house the front camera. The volume rockers and the power button of the device will be situated at the right spine.

Similar to what we have seen in Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the upgraded handset will also have a type-C charging port at the bottom. The rear panel of Galaxy A53 5G will have a camera island situated at the top left corner along with Samsung branding at the bottom. The camera unit of the device will get four cameras and a flash placed in a rectangular module.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Considering what Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected to offer, you can hardly find any difference when compared to its predecessor, Galaxy A52, expect a few things like battery, chipset, and and OS. So, customers who have high hopes from the device may be a tad disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy A53 comes with a 6.46-inch TFT display with 1080x2400 pixels and FHD+ resolution. A Super AMOLED display can be expected in the upcoming mid ranger by Samsung as its predecessor also offered the same. Previous leaks regarding the device have suggested that it could house a Samsung Exynos 1200 processor and will operate on OneUI 4.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will get 8GB RAM with two storage options - 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. Furthermore, the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. In terms of optics, the device will flaunt a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary shooter, and a couple of 5MP shooters.

The smartphone will come equipped with a 32MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. It will draw power from a 4,680mAh battery that will support up to 15W charging capacity. However, the smartphone will come bundled with a 15W charger only. It is also being said that the device will be shipped in two color options - Blue and White.

