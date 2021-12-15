Samsung Galaxy A53 5G on Geekbench - an early launch seems likely

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the first first mid-upper range smartphones from the South Korean manufacturer was spotted on Geekbench, which indicates that a date when the device going official could be round the corner. The upcoming device is a direct successor of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G that launched earlier in 2021.

The smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site by 91mobiles, which also provides some key specifications fo the upcoming device. The Galaxy A53 is the second device in the upper mid-range segment of Samsung's A-series. It had the popular Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G under the hood.

In an earlier report, the same website had quoted unnamed sources to suggest that the Galaxy A53 had actually gone into production at Samsung's factory in Noida, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the device has the model name SM-A536U and it scored 686 points on single-core tests and 1874 points in multi-core tests. The listing also indicates that the device would run Android 12 out of the box with the OneUI 4.0 skin unique to Samsung devices.

The report says that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G would have 6GB RAM with an 8GB variant also in the works. The device would have an octa-core chipset bearing the code s5e8825. The clock speed and data around the cores suggests either one of a MediaTek 900 or Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset.

Online renders leaked earlier had suggested a flat AMOLED screen similar to its predecessor, the A52 series. The quad rear cameras also appear to be a legacy from the past, at least so far as these renders go.

The renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A53 could measure 8.14-9.73mm, making it marginally thinner than its predecessor. However, there is no information about the display size though an earlier leak had indicated a 120Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED screen, which represents no enhancement over the A52 series.

A big change that the report claims is the disappearance of the 3.5mm audio jack that was available on the A52 series. On the design front, the images indicate a flat back panel without curves around the edges. Once again, the camera images do not provide clarity, though rumors had indicated a 64MP rear camera.

Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could go official sometime in the first quarter of 2022. We will keep you updated with further information as and when they arrive.

