Samsung Galaxy A53 5G phones surfaces via online renders

Samsung launched the mid-tier Galaxy A52 series earlier this year and now its direct successor appears to be in the works. Some CAD-based renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G devices have surfaced online and they indicate a camera bump that is less prominent.

The renders, shared by tipster @OnLeaks on behalf of Digit, also suggests a flat AMOLED screen similar to its predecessor, the A52 series. The quad rear cameras also appear to be a legacy from the past, at least so far as these renders go.

The company had introduced the Galaxy A52s 5G device in India in September after a global launch in August. This represented an upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G which was also introduced earlier this year around July timeframe.

What's changing?

The renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A53 could measure 8.14-9.73mm, making it marginally thinner than its predecessor. However, there is no information about the display size though an earlier leak had indicated a 120Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED screen, which represents no enhancement over the A52 series.

A big change that the report claims is the disappearance of the 3.5mm audio jack that was available on the A52 series. On the design front, the images indicate a flat back panel without curves around the edges. Once again, the camera images do not provide clarity, though rumors had indicated a 64MP rear camera.

Another obvious change could be the absence of a 4G version of the new series that is likely to hit the stores some time in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, we could also see the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy A73 as an immediate successor of the Galaxy A72 that arrived alongside the A52 series last March.

The Galaxy A52s still holds good

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is currently available in two variants, with the base variant featuring 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and priced at Rs 35,999. While the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at Rs 37,499.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G on the Galaxy A52 5G. It has options of either 6GB of RAM or 8GB or RAM on board. You also get 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a memory card up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A52s 5G represented an upgrade over the Galaxy A52 5G that was rather under-powered. The new device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, and there's 6GB of RAM on board. There's no change to the screen and the camera's the same too. You could check out some good deals available on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

