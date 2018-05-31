Roccat reveals Titan Switch Tactile, its own mechanical keyboard switch

If you want to be taken seriously in the PC gaming accessory space these days, you apparently need to develop your own mechanical key switch, as Roccat has with the Titan Switch Tactile.

The German maker of PC gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and more revealed the Titan Switch Tactile in a press release ahead of Computex 2018 set to kick off in Taipei, Taiwan next week at the time of writing.

Today, Roccat joins the likes of Creative, Logitech, Razer and more in having developed its very own mechanical key switches.

Developed in collaboration with mechanical keyboard switch maker TTC, the goal of the Titan Switch Tactile is to create a faster and more responsive switch than what’s available today. To that end, the actuation point of the keys was reduced from the industry standard (e.g. most Cherry switches) of 2mm to 1.8mm.

The duo has also improved the rate at which their switch firmware registers keystroke signals to be 20% faster. According to Roccat, this was a matter of optimizing the Roccat firmware in conjunction with the new components, securing the stability of the switch.

Topping it all off are transparent switch housings that give users a peek into the mechanics of Roccat’s brand new switch as they’re using said keyboard. However, this design choice also allows for an even stronger keyboard backlighting system powered by Roccat’s AIMO software, which each switch containing its own LED capable of displaying 16.8 million different colors.

So, which keyboard will contain Roccat’s shiny new switches? The company plans to reveal that during Computex 2018 on June 5, so stay tuned for the latest on this and much more from the show.