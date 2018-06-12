Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka offer: 1.5GB additional data per day on all plans

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio today announced the Jio Double Dhamaka Offer, giving users an additional 1.5GB data per day on all plans starting from the basic Rs. 149 plan up to the Rs. 799 plan. The offer has been introduced to compete with the new plans from other operators.

Reliance Jio’s Double Dhamaka Offer is mainly aimed at Airtel which has been increasing the daily data limit on its popular plans to gain an edge over Reliance Jio which had disrupted the Indian telecom market with its highly competitive plans.

Under the Reliance Jio Double Dhamaka Offer, the company is offering an additional 1.5GB data per day to all users who recharge between today and June 30. This offer is applicable on all plans ranging from Rs. 149 to Rs. 799, including the popular Rs. 399 plan. Additionally, the company has also announced that all recharges in the month of June will be available with 20% cashback.

While the company has said that the offer will be available on new recharges only, we found a voucher in the MyJio app that will allow you to use this benefit on previous recharges also. To claim this voucher, open the MyJio app and click on My Vouchers at the bottom. You will find a 1.5GB/day add on in the My Vouchers section and once you click on Redeem, you will get an additional 1.5GB data per day.

As part of this offer, the new daily data limit for Jio’s plans is as follows –