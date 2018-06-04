Airtel revises Rs. 399 plan, now offers 2.4GB data per day for 84 days

Indian telecom operator Airtel has revised its popular Rs. 399 plan to offer more benefits and increased validity. Under the revised Rs. 399 plan, Airtel is now offering 2.4GB data per day with a validity of 84 days, increased from the earlier 1.4GB data per day for 70 days.

Currently, Airtel is offering 1.4GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Rs. 399 with a validity of 70 days for some users and 84 days for some more. As per a report from TelecomTalk, the FUP has been increased only for those users who currently enjoy 84 days validity under this plan.

The revised Rs. 399 plan from Airtel is aimed at India’s latest telecom operator Reliance Jio, that also has a Rs. 399 plan. Under Jio’s Rs. 399 plan, the company is offering 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMs per day and access to Jio’s suite of apps for 84 days.

Earlier, Airtel had announced the Rs. 449 plan offering 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 70 days. Reliance Jio has a Rs. 448 plan under which the company offers 2GB 4G data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 SMS per day and free access to Jio’s suite of apps for 84 days.