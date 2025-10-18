Liquid cooling systems are becoming critical for high-density AI computing workloads

At the recent 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit in San Jose, California, Taiwanese technology manufacturers showcased a range of next-generation data center innovations.

Among them, automated robots designed to refill liquid cooling systems drew attention for their potential to transform how high-density computing environments are managed.

The technology’s mix of automation and self-maintenance capabilities creates a futuristic atmosphere reminiscent of science fiction.

Taiwan’s growing role in AI infrastructure

According to reports from China Times, 2025 marked Taiwan’s strongest presence at the summit.

More than 20 Taiwanese firms, including well-known manufacturers like Delta Electronics, Lite-On Technology, and Wiwynn, presented new developments in AI server infrastructure, networking, and cooling technologies.

Thermal management has become one of the key challenges for AI-driven data centers.

As a result, Taiwan’s Auras Technology showcased a fully automated liquid cooling system.

The system features cooling distribution units and robots capable of refilling coolant without human intervention.

While the technology could reduce maintenance demands and improve uptime, analysts question whether widespread deployment will be cost-effective for most operators.

Sunonwealth presented modular liquid cooling systems designed to handle extreme thermal loads, a necessity for AI training clusters that generate unprecedented heat densities.

Outside of cooling, Lite-On Technology unveiled megawatt-scale data center power solutions that emphasize high-efficiency energy conversion for sustainable cloud operations.

Alpha Networks, meanwhile, showed a 1.6-terabit water-cooled network switch built on Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6 chip.

These products highlight a broader trend of hardware adaptation to AI workloads, where efficiency and performance must coexist with compact, thermally stable designs.

The integration of robotic systems and AI tools into cooling infrastructure shows how far automation has advanced in data center management.

Yet, as analysts note, technical capability does not always lead to commercial success. The industry still faces questions about cost, complexity, and long-term reliability.

Led by Meta, the OCP Summit has become a central venue for unveiling open and sustainable designs aimed at powering large-scale AI systems.

The 2025 event hosted several major players in the technology industry, including global giants such as Microsoft, Google, Samsung, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Cisco, and ARM.

