Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India with 18:9 display, Android Oreo and more

Lenovo-owned Motorola today launched its budget devices, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play smartphones at an event in India. The devices were launched in Brazil earlier this year along with the Moto G6 Plus. Motorola has not launched the Moto G6 Plus in India right now and it is expected to be launched soon.

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play feature similar designs but are different in terms of specifications. While the Moto G6 features a dual camera setup, the G6 Play is equipped with a single rear camera. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are available starting at Rs.13,999 and Rs.11,999 respectively.

Moto G6 Specifications

The Moto G6 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and offer a near stock Android experience. It features a 5.7-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. In terms of protection, the device offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and P2i water-repellent nano coating.

In terms of performance, the Moto G6 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G6 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture assisted by dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash.

The Moto G6 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charge support and features a front mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G6 Play Specifications

The Moto G6 Play also runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. As it is a budget device, it does not offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection or P2i water-repellent coating.

In terms of performance, the Moto G6 Play is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with Adreno 505 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in only variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G6 Play features a 13MP single rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with an LED flash.

The Moto G6 Play is powered by a bigger 4,000mAh battery with Turbo Charge support and features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G6 has been priced at Rs. 13,999 and it will be available in Black, Deep Indigo, Oyster Blush and Silver color options exclusively from Amazon India and Moto Hubs starting at Rs. 13,999 from June 5.

The Moto G6 Play has been priced at Rs. 11,999 and it will be available in Fine Gold and Indigo Black color options exclusively from Flipkart and Moto Hubs starting from June 5.