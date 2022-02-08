Realme Book Prime set to launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

Realme had recently announced a couple of laptops in China – Realme Book Enhanced Edition and Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air. While both the laptops are similar in terms of specifications, the "Air" is a few grams lighter as it comes equipped with a plastic display compared to the glass panel on the standard one.

Now a report published by 91mobiles says that the Realme Book Enhanced Edition could be introduced in the Indian market in the next couple of months. There is a probability that the hardware specs may remain unchanged but the company may introduce the laptop with a new moniker - Realme Book Prime.

The report says that the new laptop may arrive in India by April and is also expected to be launched in other international markets both in Asia as well as other regions.

Realme Book Prime specifications (expected)

The Realme Book Prime is expected to be a thin and light range of laptops. It will house a 14-inch 2K LCD panel with 100% sRGB colour gamut, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the laptop might have an Intel Core i5-11320H WilliowCove 11th generation processor coupled with Intel Xe graphics. There is a possibility that the company might swap the chipset with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 chipset – however, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

This chipset is said to offer 21.8% higher multi-core performance and 9.6% higher single-thread performance than the i5-1135G7 chipset that can be found in the original Realme Book laptop.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Book Price is expected to come with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage and in all probability, it will run on Windows 11 out of the box.

Realme is said to have improved the cooling mechanism on this laptop. As per the announcement made in China, the laptop has a dual-fan cooling system and a vapour cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check. This setup is expected to offer 32.7 per cent better heat dissipation.

Powering the laptop could be a 65W battery pack that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of battery backup and can be charged via a regular 65W Power Delivery charging brick. In terms of connectivity, there is a Thunderbolt 4 connector, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 and a headphone jack. There is a 3.5mm combo headphone jack and the laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition was priced at CNY 4,699 or Rs. 55,000 and was launched in Island Grey and Sky Blue colour options. We can expect the company to price the laptop aggressively when the same is launched in India.

