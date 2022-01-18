Realme launches Enhanced Edition Air laptop in China

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Realme has announced its third laptop called Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air back home in China. The company was the first in the BBK lineup to launch a laptop and a tablet.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air is the lighter version of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition which was launched just a month back. Weighing just 1.39 Kgs, the new laptop is slightly lighter than the Enhanced Edition which itself was light and portable laptop at just 1.47kgs.

The company was able to cut down on the weight by replacing the glass display with a plastic screen. This helped Realme reduce the weight of the laptop. The thickness of both the variants remains the same and the laptop measures 14.9mm at its thickest point.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air specs and features

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD polyester polymer panel, boasting a resolution of 2160*1440 pixels in a modern 3:2 aspect ratio. The display offers the same 100% sRGB colour coverage as seen in the previous two laptops announced by the company.

Powering the laptop is an Intel Core i5-11320H WilliowCove 11th generation processor coupled with Intel Xe graphics. This chipset is said to offer 21.8% higher multi-core performance and 9.6% higher single-thread performance than the i5-1135G7 chipset that can be found in the original Realme Book laptop.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air comes with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage and it runs on Windows 11 out of the box. It has a vapour cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check.

The laptops come with Harman Kardon speakers that are paired with DTS sound technology. The keyboard on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air has a three-stage backlight and also has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. The 65W battery pack on this laptop is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of battery backup and can be charged via a regular 65W Power Delivery charging brick.

In terms of connectivity, there is a Thunderbolt 4 connector, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 and a headphone jack. There is a 3.5mm combo headphone jack and the laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air price and availability

The Realme Book Enhanced Air comes in a single storage and memory variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has been priced similar to the regular Enhanced Edition and is priced at CNY 4,699 or Rs. 55,000 and is available in Island Grey and Sky Blue colour options.

There is no clarity on the laptop’s international availability or pricing as of now.

