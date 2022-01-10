Next Realme Book will feature 12th gen Intel Core processor

Audio player loading…

Realme has made rapid strides in the new product categories that it entered over the past recent times, be it with laptops or tablets. And we have heard from the top brass at Realme that the company would launch a new laptop and a tablet in 2022, besides offerings in the audio, smart TVs and the wearables segment.

The Chinese tech company, owned by BBK Electronics, has now announced that its next generation Realme laptop would be powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H processors that was announced a few days back during the CES 2022. A tweet by Realme's VP Madhav Sheth confirmed this bit of information.

The Realme Book Slim debuted globally last August, thus becoming the first brand under the BBK group to enter this segment, more so in this tricky laptop segment of India. Users would recall that the first Realme Book was powered by an 11th gen Intel processor.

Intel unveiled the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H series of processors for laptops at the CES 2022. So, we can safely expect that the next Realme Book would have better processing power than the current one and may also be a better performer when it comes to gaming.

In fact, the company had announced a series of new chipsets at CES 2022, including eight new H-series processors and some new P/U series chipsets which, they claim, is made specifically for thin and ultra-light laptops. Of course, we do not have any information on which of these processors the upcoming Realme Book will have.

Given that the current Realme Book features a mid-range Intel Core chipset, we tend to think that its successor could use one of the P or U-series chipsets, given that they have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

At the CES 2022, Intel announced that it has 350 new laptop designs using its 12th-generation Alder Lake processors, and if the performance is anything like it was for their desktop counterparts, this could be Intel's chance to truly strike back at the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.

First gen Realme Book Slim: specifications and features

The Realme Book Slim has a 14-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440, and has a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is just 14.9mm in thickness with a metallic body and a tall display.

On the inside, the laptop comes with either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i3-1135G7 CPUs along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM along with either 256GB or 512GB PCIE SSD Gen 4. This is accompanied by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It gets a pair of Harman Kardon speakers for stereo sound with DTS HD surround sound and an integrated HD camera in the top bezel.

The laptop has a 54Wh battery supports 65W fast charging through the USB Type-C port. The laptop can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes using the fast charge capability. It comes with a backlit keyboard that has 1.3mm key travel.

