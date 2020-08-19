Realme 7 series to be unveiled on September 1

Realme’s mid-range series is all set to get a new refresher soon. The company has now confirmed the launch of the Realme 7 series in China.

The Realme 7 series will be unveiled on September 1 in China as per the official posting on the micro-blogging platform, Weibo . The device will be unveiled at 2 PM in China which is 11:30 AM in India on September 1.

(Image credit: Weibo/Realme)

At the launch event, Realme is expected to unveil the successor to the Realme 6 and 6 Pro which is Realme 7 and 7 Pro. Along with the Realme 7 series mid-range devices. The company is also expected to announce a couple of budget devices, the Realme 7i and the Realme C17.

All the aforementioned devices have cleared NBTC certification recently, according to tipster Mukul Sharma . The Realme 7i comes with “RMX201” model number, the Realme 7 Pro has “RMX2170” model number linked to it, and lastly, the “RMX2103” model number is linked with the Realme 7i. Further, he also confirmed that the Realme 7 Pro will be coming with support for 65W fast charging and will have a dual-cell battery inside.

Furthermore, the teaser on the Weibo also reveals a couple of features. The Realme 7 Pro(X7 Pro in China) is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and sport an AMOLED screen which is a huge upgrade from 90HZ LCD panel on the Realme 6 Pro. Also, the Realme 7 Pro’s is a big jump from 30W fast charging to 65W fast charging.