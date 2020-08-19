Realme 7 series to be unveiled on September 1

Realme’s mid-range series is all set to get a new refresher soon. The company has now confirmed the launch of the Realme 7 series in China.
The Realme 7 series will be unveiled on September 1 in China as per the official posting on the micro-blogging platform, Weibo. The device will be unveiled at 2 PM in China which is 11:30 AM in India on September 1.
At the launch event, Realme is expected to unveil the successor to the Realme 6 and 6 Pro which is Realme 7 and 7 Pro. Along with the Realme 7 series mid-range devices. The company is also expected to announce a couple of budget devices, the Realme 7i and the Realme C17.
All the aforementioned devices have cleared NBTC certification recently, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. The Realme 7i comes with “RMX201” model number, the Realme 7 Pro has “RMX2170” model number linked to it, and lastly, the “RMX2103” model number is linked with the Realme 7i. Further, he also confirmed that the Realme 7 Pro will be coming with support for 65W fast charging and will have a dual-cell battery inside.
Furthermore, the teaser on the Weibo also reveals a couple of features. The Realme 7 Pro(X7 Pro in China) is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and sport an AMOLED screen which is a huge upgrade from 90HZ LCD panel on the Realme 6 Pro. Also, the Realme 7 Pro’s is a big jump from 30W fast charging to 65W fast charging.
The device is also confirmed to support 5G. So, we can expect the device to pack in a Snapdragon 765G or the Snapdragon 690, which are 5G capable SoCs from Qualcomm. Although we don’t have confirmed information on the chipset, we won’t be surprised if the devices will be powered by MediaTek’s dimensity 5G family.