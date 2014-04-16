Tablets and phones are sucking Intel dry

New financial postings show that Intel has been losing billions of dollars on its Mobile and Communications Group over the last few years.

The division, which includes Bluetooth, GPS, wi-fi and and cellular connectivity, along with its mobile processors, has seen the company lose a about US$3.15 billion (about £1.88 billion, AU$3.36 billion) in 2013.

The first quarter of 2014 hasn't proven much better for the division, with Intel posting an operating lost of US$929 million.

Low processing

The company has also seen large losses in its PC and Data Centre Groups - US$2.8 billion (about £1.67 billion, AU$3 billion) and US$1.3 billion (about £780 million, AU$1.4 billion), respectively, in the first quarter of 2014 alone.

But while the figures look grim for the company, Intel's fledgling Internet of Things Group has reported sales profits of nearly half a million each quarter.

The company also has new processors it showcased at Mobile World Congress earlier this year that support LTE and purported download speeds of 300Mbps, which should help it take on rival Qualcomm.

There's also Intel's tiny PC, Edison, to look forward to as well.

