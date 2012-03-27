Harry Potter ebooks finally released

How much do they cost? About five Quidditch

JK Rowling has finally taken a tip from Professor McGonagall and transfigured the Harry Potter series from print books to ebooks.

Yes, that's a rather convoluted way of saying that the Harry Potter ebooks have finally been released DRM-free so you can enjoy them on any ereader you fancy, although you will have to buy the ebooks from the Pottermore shop.

That doesn't mean that Pottermore is up and running quite yet though – it's still in beta form so if your name's not down, you're not getting in.

The ebooks are available to all, though, released in epub format so you'll be able to download the ebooks and read them on Kindle, Sony Reader, Nook, iPad, iPhone, and most Android devices. The books are not available to buy through iBookstore.

All the gold in Gringotts

And what about the price tags? The first three (shorter) books, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, are all £4.99 ($7.99 in the US).

The longer books are a tad more, with £6.99 (or $9.99) being the cost of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

True fans will go for The Complete Harry Potter Collection, we imagine, which comes in at £38.64, saving you 10 per cent.