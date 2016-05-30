The 6 best action cam videos you'll ever watch

Action cams can capture videos that other cameras can't. Their wide-angle lenses and lightweight bodies mean they can clip onto helmets, chest harnesses, and sports equipment to produce dramatic point-of-view shots, allowing viewers to get inside the heads of the elite athletes that use them.

As the quality of action cams has increased, so has the imagination of those using them. We've moved from grainy footage of a skier slowly carving down a slope to clips with high production values, booming background music, slick edits, and - most importantly - original ideas.

In honour of the raised standards, we've pulled together six of the best action camera videos ever shot.

From free-running from zombies across rooftops, to ski jumping over the whirling blades of a helicopter, these clips are nothing short of jaw-dropping - we recommend settling down somewhere to watch with a cup of coffee, and some paper towels ready for when you spit some of it out.