New Nikon cameras: hands on videos

The Nikon AW100 is Nikon's very first rugged compact to enter the market

Nikon has launched a host of new compact cameras to fit into its Coolpix line-up. We spent some time at the press launch of the cameras checking out the AW100 and the P7100.

The AW100 is Nikon's very first rugged compact camera, featuring a waterproof, splashproof and shockproof body. It's also got some interesting features including GPS tracking. Take a look at our video hands-on to find out more.

The P7100 is an update to Nikon's premium compact the Coolpix P7000. Now featuring a tilting screen, Nikon believes that this is the camera that will finally be able to take on the Canon G12. Check out the video for more on what's new.

Look out for full reviews of both cameras soon.