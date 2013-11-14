Miniaturized Sony Xperia Z1s spied on camera, could find its way to Europe

Hey, good looking, what's your name? Newly leaked photos appear to reveal a mini-sized edition of Sony's next Xperia smartphone, although it's anyone's guess exactly what it might be called.

A trio of images showing a possible Mini Me sized Sony Xperia Z1 have surfaced this week and could be evidence of a second variation of the Japanese-only Xperia Z1f the manufacturer confirmed last month.

According to Russian language forum 4PDA, the images we're looking at come from a prototype of the Sony Xperia Z1s, an international variant that seems to be targeted for the European market.

The handset shown above is apparently being prepped for release in Russia, but all indications point to the handset making its way to the region in the near future as well.

Big performance, small device

In case you're thinking the shot is just a full-sized Sony Xperia Z1, the ruler and coin look to indicate otherwise - the handset is roughly 65mm wide, which lines up nicely to the specs for the Xperia Z1f.

The so-called Xperia Z1s is said to sport a 4.3-inch 720p HD display powered by a Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB RAM, Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and a 2300mAh battery, impressive specs that suggest this won't just be a smaller version of the Z1.

Sony also isn't skimping when it comes to the camera optics, apparently packing in a 20.7MP sensor that ought to make just about anything you can point it at look pretty darned good; a 2.2MP front-facing camera is also on board for video chats.

No word on when this little dude plans to come out of hiding and make an appearance in the hands of Sony fans, but for now we'll have to console ourselves with the rumors that it might exist at all.

Via PocketNow