Sony Xperia Z1 Mini turns up again - with added specs

More photos of the Sony Xperia Z1 Mini have surfaced today, showing the Xperia Z1's baby brother in all its colourful glory once again.

The photos come courtesy of a blog post by rbmen, showing a device called the Xperia Z1 f. Whilst we have to say this could be an entirely different device, given different international naming strategies and the last specification leak, this looks likely to be the heavily rumoured Xperia Z1 Mini.

Today's image shows the Xperia Z1 f in the same variety of colours (pink and lime) as well as the obligatory black and white we saw last time.

Credit: rbmen

The blog post also provides new insight into the internal specifications, stating that there will be 32GB of internal storage rather than the 16GB we've heard of before, and IP58 certification, making it waterpoof and dustproof.

Mini phone, massive camera

The brochure image also shows off the camera, with a 20.7MP label being seen to the left of the camera lens. This puts the camera sensor on par with the larger Xperia Z1, although we'd be surprised if it was imbued with precisely the same high-end tech (such as the fancy G Lens) given the smaller dimensions the Z1 Mini is supposed to offer.

Previous leaks suggesting that the Xperia Z1 Mini will come with Qualcomm's quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU clocked at 2.2GHz, as well as 2GB of RAM are also backed up.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini, many have suggested that the Sony Xperia Z1 f will be titled 'Mini' thanks to the lower specifications, given that all leaks put the Xperia Z1 f with a reasonable 4.3 inch 720p screen, and running Android 4.2.2.

Via Softpedia.com