Nokia: HD video on mobiles in two years

The Nokia N95 already features TV-like video recordings but HD video could be coming in just a few years, Nokia has said

In a few years' time, you'll be able to record high definition video on your mobile phone. That's according to Nokia's chief technology officer, speaking at Nokia World 2007 in Amsterdam, who said high definition video recordings are coming soon.

"Technically, we are a couple of years away," Tero Ojanperä told Reuters in an interview. "It's still a few years away."

Television-quality video

Gartner analyst Alan Brown said he estimated that 8 to 10 per cent of mobile phones might have high definition video capability by 2010 or 2011. "I can't see it getting much bigger by then," he told Reuters.

The Nokia N95 handset already records television-quality video (640 x 480). But as chipsets, recording capabilities, battery life and storage space in mobile phones increase, we're in for better-quality recordings in the future. High-end multimedia phones could even pose a threat to the camcorder in the same way as cameraphones are rumoured to be killing off the compact digital camera.

Nokia said it aims to sell more than 250 million cameraphones next year.