N900: Nokia N97 upgrade snapped for all to see

Nokia's latest 'internet tablet' the N900 / Rover / RX-51 (delete as appropriate) has been snapped on camera, and shows a device that blurs the line between internet tablet and mobile phone.

Featuring a full QWERTY keyboard and a 3.5-inch resistive touchscreen, you can see how the comparisons between it and the Nokia N97 are made.

But the main difference is the Maemo operating system, Nokia's advanced OS for its new internet tablet range - and it's going to be on board. Previously Nokia only used Symbian S60 on its smartphone devices, but this is the next step in the Finnish evolution.

New specs

Other specs include a 5MP camera with Carl Zeiss optics, hidden by a sliding cover, a 32GB internal hard drive and microSD support.

It's got the upgraded ARM processor we were crying out for from the N97, boosted up to 600MHz. There's also a WVGA screen (800 x 480 resolution) for video viewing, so in short - we're excited that this is clearly now a real device.

Of course, we reckon the resistive touchscreen will be a disappointment a la the N97... but we'll keep an open mind when we (hopefully) review this soon.

Via BGR