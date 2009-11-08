Google phone software installed in-store

Google is finding new ways to get its software in the hands of phone users

In a curious move clearly intended to help spread the gospel about its growing mobile phone prowess, Google has teamed up with a major US retailer to get its software onto more handsets.

Best Buy's new 'Walk out Working' programme appears to simply offer buyers of new smartphones the option of having the Google Mobile App installed in-store. Otherwise, there's not a great deal to it.

They need help

One of the shop's marketing execs explained: "We know that consumers want smartphones and, increasingly, they want to use applications. The challenge is that people still need help understanding what is available to them and how they can bring it to life on their device."

We're just wondering why, if someone can't work out how to get the most basic Google app for themselves, they're even buying a smartphone in the first place. Curious.

Via Reuters