Over 25 first-party PS5 games are in development right now

An interview with Wired is offering a bit of insight into the upcoming PlayStation Studios pipeline. According to Sony Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst, right now there are more than 25 first-party PS5 games in development. Of these 25 titles, "nearly half" are stated to be new IPs, not sequels or remakes.

“There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” Hulst says. “Big, small, different genres.”

Looking at the games announced right now, we've got Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7. Meanwhile, publishing deals have been announced with two independent teams: Haven and Firewalk Studios. This would be six titles, leaving another 19 unaccounted for.

There's other games that haven't officially been announced but are logical to consider in the total given count as well, such as the rumored remake of The Last of Us, as well as the next (now-multiplatform) MLB game from Sony San Diego.

What the near future holds

In this interview, Sony also reiterated that Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year. Hulst explained some of the challenges the team at Guerrilla Games has faced working on this title through a global pandemic, such as recording audio from home and doing playtests using PlayStation Now.

While Horizon Forbidden West will be available on both current and last-generation Sony platforms, the PS5 version uses the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to simulate the feeling of truly drawing back a bowstring or walking through grass.