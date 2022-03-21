Oppo K10’s key specifications revealed ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Oppo will launch the new smartphone on March 23 exclusively through Flipkart. The company has been steadily revealing the key features of the K10 over the past few days leading up to the launch date.

According to the latest reveals from the company, the Oppo K10 has been confirmed to launch with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Oppo K10's landing page on Flipkart confirms the last features of the smartphone before the official launch on March 23.

The debut launch of the Oppo K10 is expected to go head-to-head with Xiaomi's Redmi 10 .

Here is everything we know about the Oppo K10 launch and its specifications.

Oppo K10 specifications (expected)

Oppo has not revealed specific details for some of the internals of the smartphone, however, here is everything we know so far. The Oppo K10 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FullHD display. Oppo has teased that the smartphone will be powered by the latest 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC . The company has also officially announced that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging .

In terms of camera specifications, the company has also announced that the Oppo K10 will come with a triple camera setup. The primary camera has been confirmed to be a 50-megapixel camera sensor. Reports suggest that the remaining two sensors are 2-megapixel each for depth and macro shots respectively. On the front, the K10 sports a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie shooter.

Through other announcements unveiled on the website, the Oppo K10 will come with a dual-sim port with a dedicated SD card slot. The K10 will also support virtual RAM expansion like many other smartphones in the market.

Other specifications details that we can confirm from the product images is the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a Type-C port at the bottom. The K10 may also come with a single bottom-firing speaker.

The Oppo K10 may come with ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. We would need to see the official announcements from the company during the launch with regards for future software update support.

Oppo K10 launch and expected pricing

The Oppo K10 will launch on March 23 at 12 noon and, as reported previously, would be a Flipkart exclusive. The smartphone has been teased in both blue and black colours with a glossy and matte finish

The phone will be sold via an online-only model and hence it is expected that the company might price it aggressively. Looking at the specifications, the Oppo K10 could be priced in the price segment of Rs. 12,000-Rs. 15,000 - adding competition to the affordable Android phone lineup.