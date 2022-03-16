Oppo K10 India launch confirmed for March 23

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo had announced a few days back that it will introduce a new lineup of smartphones under the K series in India. The company has now confirmed that the phone will indeed make its debut in India on March 23.

This is expected to be a value for money device that will succeed the Oppo K9 which was introduced in China last year. According to Oppo, the phones will be an online-only device that will sell exclusively via Flipkart, Oppo’s website and select retail partners.

What we also know is that the phone will come with a 50 MP primary camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an LCD display, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type C port for charging.

The phone is listed on Flipkart already revealing some of the key details of the upcoming phone. The Oppo K10 will come with virtual RAM and fast charging support. It will be available in two colour variants in India and will sport a dual-tone design. Oppo calls this “Glow design” which comes with both glossy as well as matte finish. The phone can be seen sporting a triple camera setup though the rear panel design reminds you of mid-range phones from Realme and OnePlus.

The phone is expected to run on ColorOS 11 powered by Android 11 and will come with support for 11 different Indian languages out of the box. In terms of pricing, the phone is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs.20,000 price band taking on the likes of Redmi Note 11 Pro, Poco M4 Pro, and others

While there are reports that hint at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC with 5G connectivity, the Flipkart listing hints at a Snapdragon SoC. Since the Flipkart hint is relevant to the Indian variant, the company might be working on other phones in the K10 series with the new Dimensity 8100 SoC for the Chinese market.

