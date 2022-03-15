iQoo could soon bring a 4G smartphone with Snapdragon 680 processor

Audio player loading…

iQoo is going guns blazing in both the Indian and the Chinese smartphone markets. On one hand, the brand is all set to release the iQoo Z6 5G in India. On the other hand, the latest rumours have suggested that iQoo could launch a budget U series smartphone in China.

The smartphone will most probably be called iQoo U5x. It is being said that the smartphone will be a 4G variant. It seems like a downgraded variant of the U5 5G in China that was dropped in China last year. In a report published by MySmartPrice, the specifications of the device have been revealed via tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Considering the strategy being followed by iQoo, with the launch of iQoo Z6 5G, we can see iQoo U5x 4G reaching the Indian shores soon. Previously, the brand launched the iQoo 9 series in India that consisted of three smartphones - iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE, and iQoo 9 Pro. The smartphone can be seen in two different colour options - Blue and Black.

iQoo U5x rumoured specifications

iQoo U5x may come with a 6.81-inch HD+ display coupled with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel will also have a 720x1600 pixels resolution. The smartphone will most probably be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

The smartphone might pack 4GB RAM along with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Speculations are that the device will get expandable storage up to 1TB. The device could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Another major rumour suggests that the device will get a micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port.

Now, iQoo U5x 4G could be based on the Android 11 operating system with the FunTouch OS skin on top. There is no word regarding the inclusion of Android 12 OS in the device at the time of launch. Furthermore, we have to wait to know the front panel design of the smartphone too.

