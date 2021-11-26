iQoo U5 emerges on a certification site - a mid-range device

Having launched its flagship iQoo 8 series in China recently, the subsidiary of phone-maker Vivo, appears to focusing on a mid-ranger smartphone as its next offering. Even as it prepares for its 2022 flagship, the iQoo 9 series with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC.

A report claimed that the company, which now operates as an independent entity from its parent, could be coming up with a device called the iQoo U5. The report in GizChina claims that the device had shown up on the 3C certification website with details that seemed to indicate a budget device.

While the certifications confirm that the iQoo U5 would definitely be launching soon, there is little information to suggest its specification. The device is listed with the model number V2165A and the only indication we have is that it could support 18W fast charging, which in any case is the standard rate for low-to-mid-range devices.

A battle of mid-rangers

In recent times, iQoo as a brand has promoted its mid-range devices to carry good fast-charging rates. Given the 18W rate mentioned, we can speculate that the battery could be around the 5,000mAh mark, again considered standard for such devices in the market.

The report quoted previous rumors to suggest that the iQoo U5 could arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset linked to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device could have a Full HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, though there is no clear indication about the cameras at the back or on the selfie angle.

Given that the brand is currently focusing on a China launch, we could soon see the device popping up on the TENAA certification website that provides images as well as details around the smartphone specifications. We believe that the device could run off an Android 11 with the iQoo UI sitting on top.

Given that the Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to be launching in India some time soon, one cannot rule out iQoo making an attempt to go one-up with a device that offers similar specifications at marginally lower prices. Especially for those of us who would love to possess a good 5G chipset without burning a hole in our pockets.

Of course, for the moment we are in the realm of speculation and it is only when the device goes up for further certifications that additional information will arrive, which we promise to keep you updated with.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram