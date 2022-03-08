iQoo 9 SE on sale in India from today - see discounts, bank offers

Audio player loading…

iQoo 9 series reached the Indian shores pretty recently. The series consisted of three smartphones - iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. Now, the iQoo 9 SE is going on sale for the first time in India starting today. For starters, the smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the design of the device, it is quite different from the other two variants of the series. The rear panel of the smartphone includes a large rectangular camera island boasting the OIS feature of the setup.

Apart from that, one can find the iQoo branding at the bottom left corner of the smartphone. The device has thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the selfie snapper at the front. The volume rockers and power button are situated at the right spine.

iQoo 9 SE pricing and offers

The 8GB RAM variant of iQOo 9 SE with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 33,990. ON the other hand, the 12GB RAM variant of the device with 256GB internal storage is available for Rs 36,990. The smartphone is exclusively available for purchase via Amazon India. It is available in two colour options - Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra.

As for the offers, all the ICICI credit cardholders will get a discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the buyers will get accidental and liquid damage protection under the iQoo premium service program. Furthermore, buyers can also grab a free cover and a screen protector from the iQoo service center under the program.

iQoo is also offering an exchange value of Rs 3000 to the customers. People who are already using iQoo devices can even get up to 10,000 exchange bonuses. The customers who have an Amazon Prime subscription will get a 6-month free screen replacement timeline.

iQoo 9 SE specifications

The iQoo 9 SE consists of a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has 1300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it is based on the Android 12 operating system. The device packs 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. For security purposes, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo 9 SE rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP Sony IMX598 shooter, 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP mono shooter. At the front, the device gets a 16MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone draws power from a 4500mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

