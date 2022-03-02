iQoo 9 SE 5G is up for pre-order on Amazon in India

Audio player loading…

Vivo recently launched three new phones under its sub-brand iQoo in India. The iQoo 9 series consists of the stock variant iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro and the iQoo 9 SE. While the iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro are already available to purchase, the iQoo 9 SE is now up for pre-order.

The iQoo 9 SE comes in two colour options – Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion. The phone is available in two memory and storage combinations and the base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is priced at Rs. 33,990. While the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,990.

As an introductory offer, the company is offering a Rs. 3000 discount on ICICI credit cards bringing the effective cost down to Rs. 30,990 and Rs. 34,990, respectively.

iQoo 9 SE key specifications and features

The iQoo 9 SE is a rehashed version of iQoo Neo 5S that was introduced in China sometime back. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX598 shooter, a 13MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. It has a 16MP selfie shooter at the front.

Powering the phone is a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W Flash Charge. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and runs in Android 12 powered Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

iQoo 9 SE vs iQoo 9 – What sets them apart

While both the devices were launched together, the iQoo 9 is the pricier phone among the two. It comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the iQoo 9 has a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and is available in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB and 256GB options.

The iQoo 9 has a slightly smaller 4350 mAh battery, however, it comes with a 120W charging support which could charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent in less than 20 minutes.

The biggest difference is in the camera module. The iQoo 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary snapper with Gimbal for ultra-steady shots, 13MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 13MP portrait snapper with 2X optical zoom. The selfie camera on the iQoo 9 is a 16 MP snapper too. Both the devices ship with Android 12 based Funtouch 12 out of the box.

