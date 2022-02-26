Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro: which smartphone is for you?

Audio player loading…

Motorola Edge 30 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro are two distinct devices that made their way to the Indian smartphone market recently. While both the phones are poles apart when it comes to design, features, and price, however, there is one thing that makes both these phones important.

Both these phones are the flagship phones of their respective brands and are among the only few phones in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at their core.

So, in case you’re looking to invest in a true flagship Android phone and aren’t able to decide between the two, let us compare both the phones to help you make an informed decision.

Moto Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro: Price and availability

The Moto Edge 30 Pro has been made available in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone has been priced at Rs. 49,999 in India and comes in two colourways - Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. It will start retailing from March 4 onwards and will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The price of iQoo 9 Pro in India starts at Rs. 64,990 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage variant. The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 69,990. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend Shades. Though the phone will be available to pre-order via Amazon while the open sales will start from March 2.

Moto Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro – specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz display, HDR10+ certification, the touch sampling rate of 576 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone supports 13 5G bands in India and has a 4500 mAh battery pack which supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also has 5W reverse charging, in case you need to recharge other phones or accessories. The Moto Edge 30 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Gorilla Glass 5 Protected rear panel.

The iQoo 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED curved screen with LTPO 2.0 technology with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and 1500 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with support for 14 5G bands in India and is powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The iQoo 9 Pro comes with an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and comes with a case that carries the same design as the phone.

Moto Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro - Camera

The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle lens that doubles up as a macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. While on the front, it has a 60 MP selfie camera housed under a center-aligned hole punch cut out.

The iQoo 9 Pro’s camera setup includes a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide Samsung GN5 sensor, 16MP portrait camera with 2.5x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom and OIS. There is a 16MP front-facing camera housed under a hole-punch cutout.

Moto Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro - Software

The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with Motorola’s MyUX on top of Android 12 out of the box. The company further promises Android 13 and Android 14 apart from quarterly Security Update for 2 Years.

The iQoo 9 Pro ships with Funtouch 12 on top of Android 12 out of the box. Though this is a heavily customized skin and comes with a ton of features to personalize the phone as per your preference.

Moto Edge 30 Pro vs iQoo 9 Pro - Summing it up

Both the phones – Moto Edge 30 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro are extremely powerful devices and come with some of the cutting-edge technologies in each. That being said, looking at the specifications and features mentioned above and choosing one over the other totally depends on users’ priorities.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is available at Rs. 45,999 if you buy the phone using an SBI card which makes it a true-value-for-money flagship phone and even cheaper than some phones that were launched with last years’ tech. Its near-stock Android experience is also another highlight. This not only removes unwanted applications but lets you enjoy the true prowess of the powerful SoC at the core.

However, it has a few drawbacks too. The maximum storage available on the phone is 128GB which might be less for a person looking to spend close to Rs. 50,000 for a phone that can be used for a couple of years. Additionally, the Moto Edge 30 Pro’s design looks rather bland and dated compared to the fresh treatment iQoo has given to its flagship phone.

The iQoo 9 Pro’s camera setup also seems to be better, at least on paper. Its gimbal mode could be extremely helpful for content creators. Its 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging are insanely fast compared to the not-so-paltry 68W charging on Moto Edge 30 pro. However, paying Rs. 65,000 for a phone with a heavily customized UI might be a tough task.

