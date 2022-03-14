iQoo Z6 confirmed to launch on March 16 in India

Audio player loading…

Vivo’s off-shoot iQoo is upping the tempo in India. After launching the trio of premium phones last month, iQoo is gearing for yet another launch – this time though an affordable mid-ranger.

The iQoo Z6 5G will be making a debut in India on March 16 as revealed by the company via its official Twitter handle. The Z6 is a successor to the iQoo Z5 5G that came early last year. The poster reveals that the iQoo Z6 will come with 5G connectivity.

The phone will be sold via Amazon and the company has already got a landing page in place revealing the key features and specifications of the upcoming phone.

What we already know is that the iQoo Z6 5G will come equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with LPDDR 4X RAM. Though the company hasn’t listed the memory variants, however, we can expect the company to introduce the phone in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with a virtual RAM expansion feature as well.

The phone will come with a 6.58- inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone will offer a 90.61 percent screen to body ratio and will cover the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It will come equipped with a 5-layer liquid cooling system that, the company says, can reduce the temperature to up to 10 per cent when you play graphic-intensive games.

Additionally, the phone is confirmed to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type C for charging and wired connectivity, and a bottom-firing speaker.

While the company hasn’t revealed anything about the camera setup on the phone, however, we can expect it to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup and the selfie camera to be housed under a hole-punch cutout on the front.

iQoo Z6 5G price (expected)

The company has revealed that the iQoo Z6 5G will be priced at Rs.15,000-Rs. 18,000 price range. The company says that it is going to be the “fastest 5G smartphone in the Rs. 15k-18K price segment on Amazon.in” leaving very little for the imagination.

Considering this price range, the phone could compete with the likes of Realme 9 5G phones, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Moto G71, Poco X4 Pro and its sister brands’ Vivo T1 5G.

Similar to the recently launched Vivo phones, the iQoo Z6 is expected to ship with the latest Android 12 out of the box compared to the competition devices which unfortunately are still shipping with Android 11 in the tow.