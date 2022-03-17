Redmi 10 debuts in India with 50MP primary snapper, Snapdragon 680 SoC

Audio player loading…

After a while, Xiaomi is back in India with a budget smartphone named Redmi 10. The smartphone is going to be the successor of Redmi 9 launched in India last year. The device packs a Snapdragon chipset to deliver fast-paced performance. In addition, it also comes with a 50MP primary shooter.

One thing to mention here is that the Indian variant of Redmi 10 is quite similar to the Redmi 10 global variant in terms of specifications and features. Furthermore, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Redmi 10C that was launched in Nigeria a few days ago.

In terms of looks, the device has square shaped camera island that also consists of the Redmi branding. At the front, we get to see a waterdrop notch display for the placement of the front camera.

Redmi 10 pricing and availability

The Redmi 10's 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 10,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant of the device paired with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 12,999.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options - Green, Blue, and Black. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on March 24 at starting at 12 noon.

Redmi 10 specifications and features

Redmi 10 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for high-end performance.

It operates on the MIUI 13 skin based on the Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has 6GB RAM along with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

A major change in the design is that the fingerprint sensor of the smartphone is placed inside the camera module. As for the camera, Redmi 10 flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary snapper.

The smartphone rocks a 5MP front shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls. The device draws power from a 6000mAh battery that comes with a 18W charging support.

