Xiaomi’s budget Android phone Redmi 10 set to launch on March 17 in India

Audio player loading…

After launching two mid-range phones, Xiaomi will introduce a budget Android phone under the Redmi brand. The company has announced that the Redmi 10 will debut in India on March 17.

The invite shared by the company says that the Redmi 10 will be 2 times faster than its predecessor. A quick look at the post reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, will have a large battery, a bigger display and a better camera.

The original Redmi 10 was announced in India as Redmi 10 Prime in September last year and a new phone, which has been in the news in the recent past, is expected to launch as the stock variant.

For some odd reason, the company wants to add the stock variant to a lineup that was introduced over six months back in the country. That too, when the Redmi 11 lineup has already been introduced in China as of November 2021.

Redmi 10 Prime colour variants (Image credit: Mi.com)

Redmi 10 expected price and specifications

The number series of Redmi has always had affordable phones and the Redmi 10 is no exception. As per a report by India Times, the upcoming Redmi 10 is expected to be priced around Rs. 10,000.

Since the Redmi 10 Prime retails at Rs. 12,999 which is Rs. 500 more than the launch price, you can expect the top-end variant of Redmi 10 to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.

Going by the reports, the Redmi 10 might come with a 6.53-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Though most reports hint at the presence of a MediaTek SoC, the teaser released by Xiaomi has clearly mentioned a Snapdragon chipset. The phone will come with 4G connectivity and USB Type C for charging.

Further, it is expected to come with a 5000 mAh battery pack, which coupled with a budget processor could easily last for over a day. The phone is expected to come with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor.

There are reports that the company might introduce a 2022 version of Redmi 10 Prime, however, we are not really sure and will wait for the company to reveal the details officially.

Today's best Redmi 10 Prime deals Reduced Price ₹16,999 ₹14,999 View