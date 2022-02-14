Redmi 10 2022 with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC announced quietly

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has quietly launched the 2022 variant of the Redmi 10 smartphone in the global markets. This affordable Android phone was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform revealing its key specifications.

The highlight of the phone is its large 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G88 SoC, a large 5000 mAh battery, and NFC for contactless payments.

While the company has not yet revealed the retail pricing of the phone, it is fairly similar to the Redmi 10 Prime that is already selling in the Indian market. The details around the availability of Redmi 10 2022 are also awaited as of now.

Redmi 10 2022 specifications and features

The Redmi 10 2022 is going to be one of the many devices that the company will introduce in this lineup. The global variant of Redmi 10A along with its Chinese sibling was recently spotted and we expected that it could be the next in line to make its debut.

At 8.92mm the phone is thin and the company says that it is even 17grams lighter than its predecessor. The phone comes in three different colour options and two of them Carbon Gray and Pebble White carry a matte finish while the vibrant Sea Blue is the glossy one.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster that is common among the most affordable Xiaomi phones.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay screen with an AdaptiveSync refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The display offers 405ppi pixel density and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Redmi 10 2022 comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 10 2022 Redmi 10 2022 housed a quad rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degrees field-of-view, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. However, the smartphone is bundled with a 22.5W charger in the retail box. The Redmi 10 Prime ships with a 6000 mAh battery pack.

