Redmi 10A global variant, Chinese variant listed online - Here’s what we know

Redmi 10A has recently appeared on the FCC certification website carrying the model number 220223L2G, and it was spotted on the IMEI database with the same model number.

Apart from that, the smartphone has also made it to Geekbench with the model number 220223L2C. Speculations are that the device with L2G at the end is the global variant and the one with L2C is the Chinese variant.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi 10A is going to be the successor of Redmi 9A, which was launched in 2020. The device scored 787 points in the single-core tests and 3710 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. As revealed in the report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone will run on the MediaTek Helio G25 processor that was seen powering Redmi 9A in the past.

Redmi 10A rumored specifications

First things first, the smartphone will have multiple RAM and storage variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 3GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. The handset will run on the Android 11 operating system, and it will have a huge HD+ display.

The details regarding the battery capacity are sketchy as few rumors said that the device could draw power from a 5000mAh battery and others suggest a 6000mAh battery. As it is going to be an entry-level smartphone, the device will only have 10W charging support.

The device will get a fingerprint scanner for security purposes and may extend support for 2.4GHz WiFi networks. The smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary shooter.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the display size, front camera, and a few other key specs of the device. Nonetheless, we can wait for the official announcement to know more about the upcoming budget device by Xiaomi.

