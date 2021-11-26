Tecno Spark 8 with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC gets new 4GB RAM variant

Tecno Mobile refreshed its Spark 8 smartphone with the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G25 SoC a couple of weeks back and now it brings a new RAM version of the model so to offer more options to the users.

The all-new 4/64GB joins the existing 3/32GB variant of the phone. Besides this upgrade, we didn't find any other significant upgrade in the new device. The specifications and design remain unchanged. However, there is a slight change in the availability of additional colors.

The Shenzhen-based mobile phone manufacturer introduced the Spark 8 (3/32GB) in three colors, though it only made available the Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan colors. Now with the new model, it has unlocked the Iris Purple color as well.

Price and availability

The all-new Tecno Spark 8 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs. 10,999. As a launch offer, the company is also offering a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799 and one-time screen replacement. The new smartphone is available in retail stores all across India starting today. The existing variant is available on Amazon but the new variant hasn’t been listed yet.

Tecno Spark 8 (4/64GB) specifications

Tecno touts its Spark 8 flaunts a bold and appealing design to attract the new Gen Z customers. The phone features a 6.56-inch HD Plus Dot Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

It includes 16MP AI dual rear cameras and supports various Pro shooting modes like AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, AR Shot, Time-Lapse, Panorama, Slow motion, Video Bokeh, some filters, and many more. On the front, the phone gets an 8MP camera with a dual front flash, wide selfie, AR shot, and many other modes.

The phone also comes with an improved Indian Language Support feature to help customers interact and express themselves in their local language. The Tecno Spark 8 houses a 5000mAh battery capacity that claims to offer up to 65 days of standby time, 30 hours of calling. The phone is also equipped with DTS sound that further enhances the sound quality of the smartphone.

