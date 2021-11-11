Tecno Spark 8 new variant with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC launched

Tecno Mobile has launched yet another affordable Android smartphone in India. The new entrant isn't an entirely new smartphone, but rather a new variant of the existing Tenco Spark 8.

The new variant has a few differences from the original Tecno Spark 8 model that went official in India back in September. The key changes include a new 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage configuration, and a new MediaTek chipset. Apart from these changes, the new variant shares the same specifications as the original Tecno Spark 8.

The new variant features the same teardrop-style notch that the company likes to call Dot Notch display. The rear panel is unchanged as well, where a large housing packs dual cameras, LED flash, and an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner. The configuration of the cameras remains the same as well.

Tecno Spark 8 price and availability

The new Tecno Spark 8 3GB/32GB variant costs Rs. 9,299, and is now available for sale through retail stores. It comes in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan color options. For comparison, the 2GB/64GB model was launched at Rs. 7,999 in the country.

Tecno Spark 8 – Specifications and features

(Image credit: Tecno)

The new variant of the Tecno Spark 8 comes with a slightly bigger display 6.56-inch with the same HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) resolution and 480 nits of brightness. The company touts the device flaunts a youth-centric design with its bold and appealing look.

Under the hood, the new variant still gets an octa-core chipset from MediaTek, though it’s a different one. The Tecno Spark 8 gets Helio G25 gaming SoC, compared to the Helio A25 on the 2GB variant.

The MediaTek Helio G25 is based on a 12nm process and equipped with eight ARM Cortex-ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores divided into two clusters. While the performance cluster with four cores is clocked at up to 2GHz, the frequency cluster is clocked at up to 1.5GHz.

The chipset is accompanied by new 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The configuration of the dual rear camera setup remains unchanged, with 16MP primary snapper with an f/1.8 lens and an f/2.0 AI lens. The rear camera supports AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDR, AR Short, Filters, Time-Lapse, Documents, Panorama, Slow Motion, Video Bokeh as some of its features. The phone houses an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 lens and dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.

The battery capacity on the new Tecno Spark 8 variant is 5,000mAh, similar to the original model. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

