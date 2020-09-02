Entry-level Redmi 9A launched in India for Rs 6,799

The Redmi 9A is now official in India. Just a week after week after the Redmi 9 launch, the company has introduced an entry-level device. The company also launched Redmi earphones during the event.

The Redmi 9A is the sixth device in the Redmi 9 family after the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro , Redmi Note 9 Pro max, Redmi 9 Prime , and Redmi 9. The Redmi 9A comes under 'Make in India' initiative and is manufactured in India.

Redmi 9A specs

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi 9A comes an Aura 360-design and flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a dew-drop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Redmi 9, the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light. On the inside, the Realme 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC onboard clocked at 2GHz. It is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13MP sensor. For selfies, you get a 5MP snapper on the device with 83-degree FoV. There is a single flashlight on the device to help in low-light scenarios. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Further, the device will have a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging via micro USB port. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G LTE, VoLTE, and you also get an expandable slot for expansion up to 512GB. Other features include Face unlock, P2i water resistance, and there is also a 3.5mm audio jack onboard.

Redmi Earphones

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi’s first audio product after the Redmi Earbuds S is a budget wired earphone with 10mm driver with support for Hi-Res audio and 90-degree angled audio jack. It comes with a metal body and is extremely light at 13 grams. It is available in three colour options - Balck, Blue, and Red.

Price and availability

Product Price Redmi 9A (2+32GB) Rs 6,799 Redmi 9A (2+32GB) Rs 7,499 Redmi earphones Rs 399

The Redmi 9A base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at 6,799 and the 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. The device will be available in three colour options Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black. It will go on sale via Amazon on September 4 at 12 noon.

The Redmi earphones is priced at Rs 499 and will be available starting September 7.