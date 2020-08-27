Redmi 9 with 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 8,999

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 9 affordable device in India today. This is the company's fifth device after the Redmi Note series and Redmi 9 Prime in the Redmi 9 series.

The successor to the Redmi 8, the Redmi 9 was unveiled at an online event. The company also mentioned that it has sold over 8.5 million Redmi 8 devices globally till Q2, 2020. The Redmi 9 comes with slightly updated internals and is priced slightly higher. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a big battery and MediaTek SoC.

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi 9 specs

It packs in a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a dot-drop notch. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light and has a max brightness of 400 nits. On the inside, the handset is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G35 SoC which is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which supports memory expansion up to 512GB.

The Redmi 9 comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology which is said to enhance the gaming experience. On to the camera department, the Redmi 9 features a dual-camera setup with a bunch of AI shooting modes. You are looking at a 13MP primary camera tagged along with a secondary 2MP depth sensor along with LED flash. To the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with AI selfie mode. The camera app comes with a new UI on the device with support for portrait mode and pro mode.

Furthermore, to the phone up and running, the device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery. However, it misses out on fast charging and you will have to settle with 10W charging via micro USB port. This is also Xiaomi’s first phone India to run on the latest MIUI 12 skin which is based on Android 10.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM 4G LTE, VoLTE, Vo-WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack, water-resistant P2i rating.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi 9 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4+128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The first sale is scheduled for August 31 and Amazon will be the online sale partner. In addition, the device will also go on sale via Mi.com and offline stores. It is available in three colour options - Sporty Orange, Sky Blue, and Carbon Black.

Check out Redmi 9 on Amazon

In a couple of weeks from now, Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition will be launched in India.